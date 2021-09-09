Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.56 Million in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

