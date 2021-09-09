Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.71 Million in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $110.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.09. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.