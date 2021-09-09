Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.99 Million in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 36.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth $4,616,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 120.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.95 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.00.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.