Duality Advisers LP Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 61,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.09% of Werner Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.47.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

