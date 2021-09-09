Duality Advisers LP Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $377.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.24. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total value of $29,201,621.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,661,190 shares of company stock worth $943,399,059 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. HSBC upped their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.48.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.