Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $70,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,295 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Franklin Resources by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Franklin Resources by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

