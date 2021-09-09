Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at $30,282,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $112.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.16. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

