Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $138.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $139.60. The company has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.76 and its 200 day moving average is $118.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

