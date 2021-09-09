Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth $69,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 360.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $717,680.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,278.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,666 shares of company stock worth $1,596,891. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

TTEK stock opened at $148.23 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.91 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.41 and a 200 day moving average of $129.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.