Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of FTI Consulting at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCN. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $84,000.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FCN opened at $137.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

