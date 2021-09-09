Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,423 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of UFP Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $56,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UFPI. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

