Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 149,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 105.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter worth $133,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAT. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

MAT opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

