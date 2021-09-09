Duality Advisers LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,346 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 83.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 52.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,962,000 after buying an additional 63,749 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $132.14 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $137.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

