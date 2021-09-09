Duality Advisers LP Takes $3.01 Million Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,538,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 12.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,201,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 243,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 149.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after acquiring an additional 228,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,911,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,081,000 after acquiring an additional 183,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,361,000 after acquiring an additional 128,217 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,666 shares of company stock worth $1,596,891 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $148.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.98. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.91 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.