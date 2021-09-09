Duality Advisers LP Takes $3.07 Million Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 103.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after buying an additional 169,389 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 108.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,486,000 after buying an additional 104,078 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,852,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,735,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 52.2% in the first quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after buying an additional 37,735 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $221.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.36. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $147.06 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million. Research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.83.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.