Duality Advisers LP Takes $3.29 Million Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.07% of CMC Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 304.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $131.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.98.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCMP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

