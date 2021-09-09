DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Reaches $1.20 on Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00067197 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00028824 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007794 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.