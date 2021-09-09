Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Gap Up to $48.66

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.66, but opened at $49.87. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $49.87, with a volume of 1 shares.

DCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -191.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.97.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $2,015,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 410,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $532,486.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 214,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,887.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,190 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,664 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,590,000 after acquiring an additional 895,379 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,954,000 after purchasing an additional 100,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,960,000 after purchasing an additional 283,119 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after buying an additional 2,091,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after buying an additional 1,457,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

