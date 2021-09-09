Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $171.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

