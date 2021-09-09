Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $194.57 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $169.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

