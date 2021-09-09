Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $3.02 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 34.1% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 50.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,261 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,725,000 after buying an additional 46,141 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 6.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.5% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 20,171 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.77.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $663.30 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The company has a market cap of $316.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $628.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.