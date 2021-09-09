Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $8.98 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,546,565,000 after acquiring an additional 426,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $377.87 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total value of $84,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total value of $25,556,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,661,190 shares of company stock worth $943,399,059 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.48.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

