Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1,398.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 95,080 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Valero Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,705,000 after acquiring an additional 173,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,682,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,620,000 after buying an additional 317,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

VLO stock opened at $63.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

