Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

NYSE BAC opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $342.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

