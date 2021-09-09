Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 1,700 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,224 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 87,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $185.34 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.52, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.14 and a 200-day moving average of $181.67.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.