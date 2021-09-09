Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 495 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

The Boeing stock opened at $211.19 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.72.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.