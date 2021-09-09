Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 520 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $206.55 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.73 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.45 and its 200-day moving average is $222.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

