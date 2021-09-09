Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.01 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will report $7.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.96 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $6.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $24.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.68 billion to $25.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.66 billion to $26.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $105.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

