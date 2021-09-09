Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.710-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.37 million.

DLTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Duluth stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.79. 226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,108. Duluth has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $438.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duluth stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Duluth were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

