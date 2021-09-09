Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Buys 771,300 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 771,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,807,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 771,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,807,889.

Shares of TSE DPM traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 190,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,072. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.07. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.18 and a 52 week high of C$10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 7.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DPM shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.32 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.26.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

