Dusk Network Hits Market Cap of $60.96 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $60.96 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

