Dvision Network (DVI) Price Tops $0.57 on Exchanges

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, Dvision Network has traded 44% higher against the dollar. Dvision Network has a market cap of $117.86 million and $9.77 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dvision Network coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dvision Network Coin Profile

Dvision Network (CRYPTO:DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Dvision Network Coin Trading

