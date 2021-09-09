Dynamic Trading 5.5% Lower This Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $44.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,416.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,459.14 or 0.07452319 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $663.22 or 0.01428826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.06 or 0.00390081 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00126697 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.97 or 0.00568691 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.82 or 0.00561906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.50 or 0.00339322 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.