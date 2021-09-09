E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.50 Price Target at UBS Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective from UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.60 ($13.64).

FRA:EOAN traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €11.09 ($13.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,723,174 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €10.02. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

