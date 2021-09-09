E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.20 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €13.20 ($15.53) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EOAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.60 ($13.64).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €11.09 ($13.04) on Thursday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.02.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.