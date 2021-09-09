Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will report earnings per share of $2.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.84 and the lowest is $2.63. Eagle Materials posted earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $9.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.67 to $10.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,693,000 after buying an additional 873,251 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after purchasing an additional 376,526 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,667,000 after purchasing an additional 278,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,334,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $146.00 on Thursday. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $78.23 and a twelve month high of $160.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.55 and a 200-day moving average of $141.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.