Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Trading 1.1% Higher

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $14.16. 337,908 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 159,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a market cap of $458.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 528,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 136,396 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth $1,601,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

