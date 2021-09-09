Earl H. Devanny III Acquires 1,000 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director Earl H. Devanny III purchased 1,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SLQT stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.14. 4,675,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,785. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 12.68. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.10.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLQT. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

