EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.42 Million

Analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will announce sales of $100.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.14 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $92.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year sales of $398.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $403.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $424.44 million, with estimates ranging from $394.61 million to $437.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.56.

NYSE EGP opened at $181.58 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $184.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,058,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,668,000 after purchasing an additional 271,972 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 265,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,778,000 after acquiring an additional 161,872 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

