easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,025 by UBS Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price objective by UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.73% from the company’s current price.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 880 ($11.50) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on easyJet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 946.89 ($12.37).

Shares of easyJet stock traded down GBX 80.80 ($1.06) on Thursday, reaching GBX 708.20 ($9.25). 16,630,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,221. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 836.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,625.09.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

