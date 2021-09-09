Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will report sales of $5.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.27 billion. Eaton posted sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year sales of $20.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.09 billion to $20.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $21.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 70.2% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Eaton by 195.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETN opened at $163.36 on Thursday. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.78 and a 200-day moving average of $148.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

