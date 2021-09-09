eBoost (EBST) Trading 28.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $120.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.86 or 0.00395523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006664 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000638 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

