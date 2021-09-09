Eden (EDN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.80 Million

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Eden coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $160,903.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eden has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00060338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00168141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.76 or 0.00728202 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

