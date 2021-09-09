Eden Hits Market Cap of $2.92 Million (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Eden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Eden has a market cap of $2.92 million and $171,861.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Eden Coin Profile

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

