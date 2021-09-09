Edgar Lomax Co. VA Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 262,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,880 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 2.4% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $38,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $124.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

