Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $41.19 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,850 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.6% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $41,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.57.

Shares of UNH traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $418.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,351. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $415.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

