Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $85.88 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,650 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for about 5.3% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA owned about 0.16% of MetLife worth $85,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 457.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

NYSE MET traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.55. 27,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,071,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.43. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

