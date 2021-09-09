Edgar Lomax Co. VA Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $558,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.39. 71,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,540,244. The stock has a market cap of $143.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.29. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

