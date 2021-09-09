Edgar Lomax Co. VA Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.53. 2,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,535. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.20 and a 12 month high of $152.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.37.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

