Edgar Lomax Co. VA Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,565 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,775 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.6% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 214.3% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.56. The stock had a trading volume of 48,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,686,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.61. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $252.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.04.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

